How Patriots Hoped To Hurt Jets With First-Round NFL Draft Trade

The Patriots killed not one, not two, but three birds with one stone during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

New England originally owned the 14th overall pick, which before this week was one spot behind the Jets and one spot ahead of the Packers. But those spots flipped after Green Bay and New York pulled off the blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade.

Then came Thursday night, when the Patriots moved down in Round 1, sending the 14th pick to the Steelers in exchange for the 17th overall pick and a fourth-rounder. New England wound up gaining a pick while selecting a top prospect at a position of need in cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

But what happened back at No. 14 is just as interesting as the Gonzalez selection.

The Jets entered Round 1 needing help at offensive tackle to protect Aaron Rodgers. And after three tackles went between Picks 6 and 11, there was one consensus first-rounder left on the board — Ohio State’s Broderick Jones — when the Patriots pulled off their trade. New York probably would’ve been happy if New England kept the 14th pick, as the Patriots clearly wanted a cornerback and reportedly weren’t interested in Jones.

But there was one big problem: Pittsburgh also needed a tackle. The Steelers eventually used the 14th pick on Jones, and New York was forced to settle with edge rusher Will McDonald at No. 15.

So, was hurting a division rival one of New England’s ulterior motives when trading with Pittsburgh? Personnel executive Matt Groh indicated as much during a Thursday night Zoom call.