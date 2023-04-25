How Red Sox’s Brayan Bello Felt About Option To Triple-A

Brayan Bello received some less-than-stellar news shortly after his latest start for the Red Sox.

A few hours before Boston’s series opener in Baltimore, the club announced it optioned Bello to Triple-A Worcester. The 23-year-old made two starts on the season before the demotion, allowing a combined eight earned runs on 13 hits over 7 1/3 total innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Bello’s 2023 debut also was delayed, as he started the campaign on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation.

After the move to Worcester, Bello didn’t shy away from his feelings about the Red Sox’s somewhat surprising decision.

“Of course, it’s disappointing for me,” Bello told reporters through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez, per MassLive. “I’m probably going to have to go down there, have a couple starts and get everything back on track.”

Bello added: “I feel like everything I had to learn in the minor leagues, I already did. I think the rest of my development comes here in the big leagues. But this is baseball and we need to adapt and get used to what’s going on right now.”

Alex Cora explained Bello’s option was not about development, but rather a necessary move based on where Boston was at with its roster. The Red Sox manager also stressed that the young right-hander will be back in the big leagues at some point this season.

It will be Corey Kluber on the mound for Boston on Tuesday when it tries to even the series with the Orioles at Camden Yards.