How Reported New Celtics Forward Reacted To Signing With Boston

The Celtics have yet to make it official yet, but their newly signed forward practically confirmed he’s on his way to Boston.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics signed Justin Champagnie, who spent parts of the last two seasons playing for the Toronto Raptors, to a deal Monday night with four games remaining in their regular season. Champagnie played the majority of this season with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce and will take the Celtics 15th and final roster spot that they had left open.

The 21-year-old Champagnie certainly is appreciative of this upcoming opportunity with an NBA title contender as he sent out a quote tweet of Charania’s report.

“Blessed (green heart emoji),” Champagnie tweeted Monday night.

In 15 games this season with Sioux Falls, Champagnie totaled 18.2 points per game on 52.2% shooting from the floor while also grabbing 8.1 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 small forward has limited NBA experience. He played in just three games for the Raptors this season and made his way into 36 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after going undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Champagnie probably won’t see much meaningful game action, if any, with the Celtics due to his very end of the bench role. But he could look to try to impress the Celtics brass in limited chances with Boston, which is almost locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, most likely looking to rest players in its regular rotation over the final few games of the regular season.