If Mac Jones Is Traded, Who Would Patriots’ New Quarterback Be?

Did Belichick see enough from Zappe in his four-game cameo to believe he’s a better option than Jones? Or at least a comparable one, able to perform at a similar level and allow the team to acquire an asset by flipping Jones? Maybe. ESPN’s Mike Reiss did report Zappe “was seeing an increase in practice reps by the end of last season,” and Belichick has turned down numerous opportunities to say Jones definitively will start over Zappe if healthy, including one last week.

But giving up on Jones and handing the reins to Zappe off such a small sample size would be a gamble. The NFL-wide hit rate on fourth-round QBs also is very low.

Zappe came to the Patriots after a record-setting season at Western Kentucky, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2021. The soon-to-be 24-year-old completed 70.7% of his passes as a New England rookie, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt with five touchdowns and three INTs while posting a 100.7 passer rating.

Lamar Jackson

This is where many fans’ minds surely went after seeing Florio’s report. Jackson is one of the most uniquely talented players in football when he’s healthy, and we don’t yet know where he’ll be playing this season as his contract stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens drags on. At least three prominent outlets last week reported the Patriots were not expected to pursue the 2019 NFL MVP, but would that change if they shipped out Jones?

Bringing in Jackson would be a major, franchise-shaping investment, both financially and in terms of compensation. His ceiling as a player is significantly higher than Jones’ but is he worth what it would take to acquire him?

We broke down the pros and cons of a potential Jackson pursuit after Kraft said he heard the 26-year-old wants to play for the Patriots:

Jimmy Garoppolo

Wait, didn’t Garoppolo just sign a three-year, $72.8 million with Las Vegas? That’s true. But Florio’s report specifically spotlighted the Raiders as “the ones to keep watching” as a potential landing spot for Jones, adding that Garoppolo’s deal “lands in the low-end of middle class for starters.”

If Josh McDaniels prefers Jones to Garoppolo — and Belichick, vice versa — could the Patriots and Raiders swing a trade involving both QBs? Perhaps Belichick believes Garoppolo, whom he begrudgingly traded away in 2017, would give New England a better chance to win now than Jones.