Jabrill Peppers Apparently Changing His Number With Patriots

With Brian Hoyer no longer a member of the Patriots, his No. 5 was up for the taking.

Jabrill Peppers apparently pounced on the opportunity.

In a tweet Thursday, the veteran safety seemingly revealed a switch from No. 3 to No. 5. Peppers, who wore No. 5 during his collegiate career at Michigan, wore No. 3 for New England in 2022 after rocking Nos. 22 and 21 for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, respectively.

Back in that #5 ? — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) April 20, 2023

Following a strong first season with the Patriots, Peppers signed a new two-year deal last month. He’ll become just the seventh player in franchise history to wear No. 5, and the first who wasn’t either a quarterback or a kicking specialist.

Here are the other six:

QB Brian Hoyer

K Shayne Graham

QB Kevin O’Connell

P Pat O’Neill

K Greg Davis

K Fred Steinfort