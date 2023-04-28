Janet Jackson Appears To Have Accepted Jayson Tatum’s Apology

The Celtics made sure to not make the same mistake twice Thursday

by

2 hours ago

The Celtics made sure not to make the same mistake twice Thursday, and Jayson Tatum also made sure to send out a public message, too.

Boston closed out its first-round series against the Hawks with a Game 6 win. The C’s had a chance to close out the series in Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday, but multiple miscues hurt the team. The loss had big effects on State Farm Arena.

Janet Jackson had two concert dates at the venue scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday. Atlanta’s win Tuesday meant Game 6 was played Thursday, and the concert date was pushed to Friday.

The scheduling quirk showed how little the people at State Farm Arena believed in the Hawks, but Tatum made sure to send an apology to Jackson for not getting the job done Tuesday.

It appears the legendary artist forgave Tatum and the Celtics for their misdeed when her Twitter account “liked” the video of the Boston star apologizing in his postgame interview.

Thankfully for Celtics fans and Jackson fans, the situation is all water under the bridge. Boston moves on to play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, and Jackson moves on to the rest of her “Together Again” tour that runs throughout the summer.

More Celtics:

Janet Jackson Appears To Have Accepted Jayson Tatum’s Apology
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang
Previous Article

Yu Chang Undergoes Successful Surgery After Red Sox’s Road Trip
NBA: Playoffs-Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers
Next Article

Celtics-76ers Series Preview: Philly's Time is Now

Picked For You

Related