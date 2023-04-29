Janet Jackson Sends Simple Message To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

There was a slight delay to Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, but there was nothing but love from the pop star Saturday.

The Celtics’ loss in Game 5 on Tuesday night meant their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks was extended, and it forced Jackson’s concert at State Farm Arena to move from Thursday to Friday. Boston took care of business in Game 6, and Jayson Tatum sent Jackson an apology in his postgame interview.

Her Twitter account “liked” the post on Twitter, but the music legend quote-tweeted the video of Tatum’s apology with a prayer hands emoji and tagged the Celtics star.

It appears Jackson’s concert went off without an issue despite the one-day shift as her “Together Again” tour continues on throughout the summer.

Boston has been afforded multiple days off until Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.