Jarren Duran Continues To Produce On Offense For Red Sox

It’s only been two weeks but it’s hard not to be amazed by the numbers that Jarren Duran is putting up for the Red Sox.

He continued to pile on to his hot start in Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians going 3-for-4 with three doubles. The youngsters speed is a serious weapon whenever he puts the ball in play and Duran certainly has done more than make contact since being called up to the team a couple weeks ago. In 11 games so far this season, he’s hitting .436 with 11 RBI’s including a grand slam, with a 1.172 OPS

