Jerod Mayo Opens Up About New Patriots Role, Coaching Future

FOXBORO, Mass. — What job title will Jerod Mayo hold for the Patriots this season? That, we still don’t know.

But New England’s linebackers coach/de facto co-defensive coordinator did offer some insight Tuesday on some of his new responsibilities, why he turned down higher-profile job opportunities to stay with the franchise that drafted him, and his plans for the future.

First, the most natural question: Why did Mayo — who’s vocalized his desire to be an NFL head coach — pass on a chance to interview for the top job in Carolina and a DC position in Cleveland to sign a long-term contract extension with New England?

“That’s a great question,” Mayo said in his first meeting with reporters since the 2022 season concluded. “First of all, my family’s here. Second of all, I would say I love it here in Boston. I pretty much was raised here at this point, came here in 2008. It would take a lot for me to leave. This is where I want to be, and I feel the same way from the coaching staff and also from the Kraft family.”

During games, Mayo’s role likely won’t be much different this season. Steve Belichick has called the Patriots’ offensive plays for the past several years, and Mayo said that will continue.

“Steve’s calling the plays,” Mayo said. “He’s done a great job. He’s been calling the plays since 2019. I have no complaints or anything like that. I’ve learned a lot from Steve, as well. He’s a very smart coach. He does a good job calling the game. Our defense has been pretty good here since ’19. We’ve just got to try to keep it going.”

But behind the scenes, Mayo’s prominence within the organization grew this offseason. After signing his extension to stay with the Patriots, he had a voice in the team’s interviews for a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach — searches that led to the hirings of Bill O’Brien and Adrian Klemm, respectively.