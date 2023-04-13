Jets Star’s DeAndre Hopkins Tweet Might Spook Patriots Fans

Could Hopkins end up in the Meadowlands?

DeAndre Hopkins not ending up with the Patriots would bum out New England fans who are clamoring for Bill Belichick and company to trade for the star wide receiver.

Potentially making the Hopkins situation even worse for the Foxboro Faithful? The five-time Pro Bowl selection landing with one of the Patriots’ fiercest rivals.

In a mailbag column published Wednesday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer indicated the Jets could be interested in Hopkins in wake of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Baltimore Ravens. The report caught the attention of New York cornerback Sauce Gardner, who revealed he’s been in touch with Hopkins recently.

“Me & Dhop had a great talk when I was in Dallas last week,” Gardner tweeted.

Breer can see a Hopkins pursuit by the Jets since Gang Green is expected to do “everything they can to go all in” on Aaron Rodgers. However, Breer labeled New York’s potential interest in Hopkins as “conditional” based on how flexible the 30-year-old would be with his financials. Hopkins currently is owed nearly $35 million the next two seasons, which is a hefty price for a player at this point in his career.

The NFL insider also noted how the Jets “absolutely” were interested in Beckham, only to watch him latch on with the Ravens. So, Patriots fans probably shouldn’t worry themselves into a tizzy after reading Gardner’s tweet.

