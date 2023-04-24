Could Jets’ Reported Trade For Aaron Rodgers Impact Patriots’ Schedule?

The Jets became a much more interesting television product Monday evening when New York reportedly agreed to trade terms with the Green Bay Packers to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had been linked to the Jets for weeks after he revealed in mid-March that he intended to play for Gang Green. But after reaching the finish line just three days before the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter acknowledged how New York’s schedule now might be dealt a noticeable shake-up.

“With Aaron Rodgers now traded to New York, the Jets are expected to become prime-time darlings when the NFL schedule is released next month and could play up to six prime-time games,” Schefter reported Monday evening, citing sources.

One game that might be deserving of that prime-time slot? It’s none other than an AFC East matchup between the Jets and Patriots.

Because while New England might have dropped in the division’s hierarchy this offseason, there’s nevertheless something to be said about a contest that pins Rodgers against Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The fact the two teams play twice this season obviously increases the probability.

Other Jets opponents in 2023 include:

At home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons

On road: Bills, Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns