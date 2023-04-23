Jim Montgomery Cracks Patrice Bergeron Joke Before Bruins-Panthers Game 4

The Bruins have an extra coach of sorts back home during their current stay in Florida.

Patrice Bergeron, who still has yet to make his debut in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, was actively texting Boston assistant coach Chris Kelly over the course of the Bruins’ Game 3 win at FLA Live Arena on Friday night. Boston’s captain got into some Xs and Os over text, and Jim Montgomery described all of Bergeron’s notes and observations as “poignant.”

Bergeron, who Montgomery called an “incredibly bright” hockey mind, probably could have a post-playing career in coaching if he felt so inclined. And as he closed his media availability Saturday, Montgomery couldn’t help but joke about the five-time Selke Trophy winner coming for his job.

“I’m glad he’s made a lot of money. Hopefully, he doesn’t want to make anymore,” Montgomery told reporters, per a team-provided video.

Montgomery also provided an update on Bergeron, who still is on track to play in Game 5 of the Bruins-Panthers first-round series. Should Boston earn a second straight win in Florida on Sunday, the Bruins will have a chance to punch their ticket to Round 2 in Bergeron’s scheduled return to the ice at TD Garden.

NESN’s complete coverage of Game 4 begins at 2 p.m. ET.