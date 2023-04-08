Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins’ Offense Is Down At Home

The Bruins have the best goal differential in the NHL with a plus-121, but the last four home games have not been the prototypical offensive onslaught Boston has become accustomed to.
The Black and Gold have potted two goals in three of the games and just one goal in the fourth, which was a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on March 28.
So, why is there a sudden lack of goals on TD Garden ice? Is it because the Bruins clinched a playoff spot and captured the President’s Trophy?
“I don’t think it’s because we clinched because we’re scoring on the road,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reports via team video on Friday. “I think it’s more that teams come in here wanting to shut us down first.”
Montgomery said the Bruins haven’t had as many odd-man rushes at home as they do on the road because the opposing teams are playing well against them, but recognizes that’s not the only reason.
“I think, more importantly, it’s us. I don’t think we’ve been playing fast at home,” Montgomery said. “I don’t think we’re playing fast in our breakouts. I don’t think (we’re playing fast) in the neutral zone, and there’s too much stick handling, too much stick handling in all three zones.”
The season is a long, grueling one, and at some point most teams will lose a part of their game that has made them successful. Montgomery acknowledged what that has been for Boston.
“I think mentally, yesterday, for whatever reason, we weren’t very creative. I thought there were plays to make,” Montgomery said. “… still there’s always plays to be made, just our creative minds weren’t there. We weren’t seeing it, so we were just slow when guys over-stick handle; that’s when I know that we’re not seeing it clean like we usually do.”
While the offense may not be the juggernaut it’s been for most of the season, Montgomery noted that even if the creativity is not there, if the team simplifies things, they will usually come out on top.
“We got simple. We went and forechecked,” Montgomery said of the 2-1 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. “I think we just gutted one out, and we found a way last night.”
The Bruins are 61-12-5, one win away from the all-time wins record, which they can tie on Saturday when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. The game, airing on ABC, is set for 8 p.m. ET.