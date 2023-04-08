Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins’ Offense Is Down At Home

The Bruins have the best goal differential in the NHL with a plus-121, but the last four home games have not been the prototypical offensive onslaught Boston has become accustomed to.

The Black and Gold have potted two goals in three of the games and just one goal in the fourth, which was a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on March 28.

So, why is there a sudden lack of goals on TD Garden ice? Is it because the Bruins clinched a playoff spot and captured the President’s Trophy?

“I don’t think it’s because we clinched because we’re scoring on the road,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reports via team video on Friday. “I think it’s more that teams come in here wanting to shut us down first.”

Montgomery said the Bruins haven’t had as many odd-man rushes at home as they do on the road because the opposing teams are playing well against them, but recognizes that’s not the only reason.

“I think, more importantly, it’s us. I don’t think we’ve been playing fast at home,” Montgomery said. “I don’t think we’re playing fast in our breakouts. I don’t think (we’re playing fast) in the neutral zone, and there’s too much stick handling, too much stick handling in all three zones.”

The season is a long, grueling one, and at some point most teams will lose a part of their game that has made them successful. Montgomery acknowledged what that has been for Boston.