Jim Montgomery Gives Injury Update On Bruins Star Charlie McAvoy

The Boston Bruins are trying to chase NHL history while simultaneously looking to stay healthy this late in the regular season.

And Thursday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs brought the Bruins closer to the single-season wins record, but it came with an injury to star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

McAvoy sustained an upper-body injury in the second period when he collided in front of Boston’s net with captain Patrice Bergeron and then banged into the end boards. McAvoy was very slow to get to his feet and did not return to the contest.

But head coach Jim Montgomery gave Bruins fans a reason to exhale a massive sigh of relief with his injury update on McAvoy following Boston’s 61st win of the season.

“We held him back for precautionary reasons,” Montgomery told reporters. “We don’t think it’s anything serious.”

McAvoy’s importance to the Bruins can’t be understated as the top pairing defenseman is second on the team in time on ice per game to go along with seven goals and 43 assists for 50 points.

Even with an NHL record at stake with four games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins aren’t going to rush McAvoy back. Montgomery said he’s inclined to keep McAvoy, and David Krejci for that matter, out of both games of this weekend’s back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.