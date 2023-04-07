Jim Montgomery Provides Latest On Injured Bruins Players

There are only four games left in the Bruins’ 2022-23 NHL season and while they’re dealing with a few injuries, they also are getting healthier.

Charlie McAvoy left Boston’s 2-1 overtime win in the second period after colliding with Patrice Bergeron and crashing into the boards. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game that they kept the defenseman out for precautionary reasons and didn’t believe his injury to be serious.

David Krejci missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury and didn’t partake in Friday’s optional skate.

“Him and Krejci are day-to-day,” Montgomery told reporters of McAvoy and Krejci. “Krejci is very doubtful (for the weekend), I would say. McAvoy’s to be determined. It’s just how he responds to treatment (Friday) to be honest.”

As for Taylor Hall, who’s been sidelined since February with a lower-body injury, he could make his return in the next few days.

“Hall is getting closer, hasn’t checked all the boxes yet, but he’s close,” Montgomery told reporters. “Possibility (for) this weekend.”

Getting Hall some reps before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin would be ideal, especially since he hasn’t played with his likely new linemate Tyler Bertuzzi yet. And keeping McAvoy and Krejci as healthy as possible should be a priority.