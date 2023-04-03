Joe Mazzulla’s Stance On Celtics’ Chances At No. 1 Seed In East

The Boston Celtics are closing in on their final shot at the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed before the NBA playoff festivities begin.

With four games left, the 54-24 C’s remain two games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks with time quickly running out. Boston’s current placement positions a potential playoff rematch with the No. 7 seeded Miami Heat if the playoffs were to hypothetically end as the standings were Monday.

Considering the Bucks are among the league’s best at defending their home floor — 31-8 through 78 games — and near given to making a deep playoff run, the importance of home-court advantage can’t be understated. But Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is instead focused on emphasizing Boston’s in-game executions and building a momentum shift before the win-or-go-home contests kick off.

“There’s nothing we could do about it,” Mazzulla told reporters at team practice, per NBC Sports Boston video. “It’s out of our control. What we can control is playing the way we played (the) last 11 games. We’re 8-3, number one in both offense and defense. And so we’re doing a lot of good things. We just have to keep that going.”

Evident in their last three matchups, which came against the Washington Wizards, Bucks and Utah Jazz, one thing has been clear: The C’s are confusing and only time will tell whether or not it’ll prove costly.

Boston played down to the Wizards and was taken for a ride. Then following that dreadful performance, they rose to the occasion and reminded the Bucks of who they were for the better part of their pre-NBA All-Star break run. And against the Jazz, they hovered on both ends of that spectrum, escaping with a close win.

Nevertheless, Mazzulla wanted to make one thing clear himself.