Keion White Didn’t Looked Thrilled After Being Drafted By Patriots

Keion White’s wildest dreams came true Friday night when he was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

You wouldn’t know it by his reaction, though.

After being selected with the No. 46 overall pick, NFL Network’s cameras cut to White at home celebrating with his family. Well… celebrating might be a stretch. The more accurate adjective to describe his demeanor would be “steaming.” The 24-year-old was shown sitting beside a weeping woman with not a smile in sight. As someone leaned over to speak to him, he shook his head before the cameras finally cut away.

You can watch the video here.

Making assumptions about his feelings is something we won’t be doing here, as there are plenty of things that could be going through the newest Patriots’ mind, but there is a possibility that White just walked through the door before being drafted. The Georgia Tech product originally attended the festivities in Kansas City for the first round, but elected to return home after going undrafted in the top 31 picks.

Patriots fans will be glad to hear that he addressed the reaction in his first conference call with the media.

“I don’t know if y’all saw on TV, but I’m a pretty chill person,” White said, per Brian Hines of PatsPulpit.