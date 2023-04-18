Linus Ullmark Delivers For Bruins To Notch First Career Playoff Win

BOSTON — This go around in the postseason is already different for Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark. And it came with a win, too.

After falling flat in his first playoff experience last season with the Bruins — Ullmark allowed eight goals in two losses to the Carolina Hurricanes — the veteran netminder registered the first postseason win of his career by backstopping Boston in a 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday night at TD Garden.

Ullmark finished with 31 saves to thwart the Panthers and the 29-year-old noted the biggest difference now compared to last postseason is that he feels more at ease.

“Those questions are always hard. You can’t really put a finger on it,” Ullmark said. “It was nice to get the first game here at the Garden, I would say. It was a little more pleasant then starting away for the first one. So, yeah, I felt more comfortable definitely playing this one.”

It was never a guarantee that Ullmark would take the ice for Boston’s playoff opener, though. Head coach Jim Montgomery was mum on who would start in net hours before at morning skate, which put into question Ullmark’s availability. Ullmark hadn’t played since last Tuesday when he left a win over the Washington Capitals midway through the third period due to muscle tightening.

But Ullmark knew well ahead of time that he would be a full-go.

“I felt good. I felt terrific this morning,” Ullmark said. “And once we did that, it was showtime.”