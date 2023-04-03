LSU’s Angel Reese Explains Why She Taunted Iowa’s Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese was eagerly awaiting her chance to stick it to arguably the best player in women’s college basketball.

Reese and the LSU Tigers won the 2023 Women’s College Basketball Tournament on Sunday with a victory over Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes. As Reese and company inched closer to a national title, the sophomore forward made a point to taunt Clark by pointing at her ring finger and dishing out some “you can’t see me” waves.

After LSU’s championship triumph in Dallas, Reese explained why she went after Clark.

“Oh, I was waiting. When I tell y’all I was waiting, I was waiting,” Reese told ESPN, per a clip shared by Awful Announcing. “Hey, Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player, for sure. But I don’t take disrespect lightly and she disrespected Alexis (Morris) and my girls. South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. Y’all are not going to disrespect them either. I wanted to pick her pocket, but I had a moment at the end of the game. I was in my bag, I was in my moment.”

Leading up to Sunday’s game, Morris accused Clark of “very disrespectful” defense in the Final Four. At one point in Iowa’s win over South Carolina, Clark effectively disregarded Raven Johnson when the Gamecocks forward had possession right outside the 3-point line. Clark even brushed off Johnson with a nonchalant wave.

Reese’s “you can’t see me” waves, meanwhile, was an apparent callback to when Clark herself pulled out the gesture in Iowa’s Elite Eight win over Louisville.

Clark didn’t sound at all perturbed by Reese’s actions after the game, and she gave LSU its due praise for coming out on top.