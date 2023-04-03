LSU’s Angel Reese Responds To Criticism Of Caitlin Clark Taunts

Angel Reese believes there’s a double standard when it comes to certain criticisms in women’s college basketball.

Reese sent social media into a frenzy Sunday when she taunted Caitlin Clark in the waning moments of the 2023 Women’s College Basketball National Championship Game between LSU and Iowa. “Classless” was even trending on Twitter after Reese pointed at her ring finger and hit Clark with some “you can’t see me” waves.

After the game, Reese argued some women’s hoops critics aren’t consistent with their condemnations. The Maryland native, who logged 15 points and 10 rebounds against Iowa, also explained why she played such inspired basketball in Dallas.

“I’m happy,” Reese told reporters, per a clip shared by The Sporting News. “I mean, all year I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative (that) I don’t fit. I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that are gonna speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. That’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. Twitter is gonna go on a rage every time. I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited.”

Reese revealed she taunted Clark because she felt the Iowa star “disrespected” LSU teammate Alexis Morris as well as the South Carolina Gamecocks, who the Hawkeyes defeated in the Final Four. Clark after the game did not seem bothered by Reese’s showmanship.