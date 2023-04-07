LSU’s Angel Reese Will Visit White House After Being ‘Hurt’ By Jill Biden’s Comments

It didn’t sound like Angel Reese would visit the White House for LSU’s national championship victory after First Lady Jill Biden said both the Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes should be welcome.

But it appears Reese changed her mind.

Jill Biden was in attendance for the LSU-Iowa game and remarked she would suggest to her husband, President Joe Biden, that Iowa get an invite, too, for playing “such a good game.” While the Hawkeyes did put up a good effort, the loser of any championship game never has been invited to the White House, and Reese wasn’t happy with those comments.

Understandably so, considering it’s not the norm. Jill Biden has walked back her comments since then, and even though Reese said she was “hurt” by what was said, she’s going to celebrate with her team at the White House.

“You don’t get that experience (to go to the White House) ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re going to go,” Reese said Friday during an appearance on “SportsCenter,” as transcribed by ESPN.

“But it was tough just seeing that in the beginning but I think we?ll all come together and I think it?ll be good. … I’m a team player. I’m going to do what’s best for the team. I’m the captain.”

Reese has been at the center of attention since LSU’s win after hitting Clark with her own “You can’t see me” celebration. She received a lot of unwarranted backlash, but never backed down for being unapologetically herself. Clark even said Reese shouldn’t be criticized for how she handled the win.