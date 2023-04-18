Matthew Tkachuk Optimistic Panthers ‘Can Hang With’ Bruins

The Bruins opened Game 1 of their first-round matchup against the Panthers with a win at TD Garden, but Florida doesn’t expect to go down that easily.

Tyler Bertuzzi shined in his playoff debut and delivered key plays for Boston, and Linus Ullmark did his part to hold the Panthers to one goal in the contest.

Florida edged out the Bruins in shots on goal, 32-29, and every play registered at least one hit, something it hopes to carry heading into Game 2.

“The start of the game, actually came out with some good energy and then took a couple of penalties, they got all the energy. I thought we really played well the rest of the first,” Matthew Tkachuk told reporters, per Panthers team video. “As the game went along, I thought we played — I don’t want to say a solid game — but there were parts of our game that were good. I feel like they got a little bit better as it got on, especially when you got a two-goal lead. … I’m confident in our team, our game. I’ve seen a lot of things. I think we can hang with these guys. I was happy with some parts of our game, and others we can definitely work on.”

Boston should get a boost when Patrice Bergeron, who sat out Monday due to illness, is able to play. His presence was felt off the ice, but the captain might be needed on the ice to prevent the Panthers from tying up the best-of-seven series.

The sides face off for Game 2 on Wednesday at TD Garden. NESN will have full coverage of the matchup starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.