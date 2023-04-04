NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Planning’ To Sign Ex-Raptors Veteran

With just four games left on their regular season schedule, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of making a late-season roster addition.

The Celtics are intending on signing two-year veteran Justin Champagnie, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 21-year-old was in the final of a two-year, $1.7 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, playing the majority of his latest campaign with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G-League.

Champagnie, who went undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh, played 39 games over the course of the last two seasons with the Raptors. He averaged 2.2 points with 1.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the field through that span.

Down at the development level, Champagnie has averaged 18.2 points and eight rebounds while shooting 52% from the field on 15 shot attempts per game, including 30.6% from 3-point range in 23 games.

The 6-foot-6 forward could earn himself a reserve role with the C’s, possibly penned down for their 15th and final roster spot entering the NBA playoffs. But more likely than not, head coach Joe Mazzulla won’t look toward him for anything major due to both their current depth options and Champagnie’s lack of experience in the league.

Champagnie last played with the Raptors at the NBA level on Dec. 17 against the Los Angeles Lakers before Toronto waived him.