Is Damian Lillard encouraging the Portland Trail Blazers to lure Jaylen Brown away from the Boston Celtics?

Well, that’s what the neverending NBA rumor mill has suggested. That’s right. Brown, yet again, is involved in a trade rumor. Just months following the media frenzy that linked him to the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant, before the season even began.

While the Celtics prepare for their NBA playoff hunt, awaiting their first-round opponent, the Trail Blazers weren’t nearly as successful in striking their shot at postseason glory. Portland finished as the No. 13 seed at 33-49, which made for the third-worst record in the NBA this past season. They also went a daunting 1-9 in their last 10, with the focus now directed toward the draft lottery.

But apparently, Lillard, Portland’s face of the franchise, isn’t content with the front office’s inability to surround him with a capable supporting cast.

“I’ll say this, Jaylen Brown is a player that Damian Lillard has had on his last,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer said Monday on 1080 The Fan’s “Dirt & Sprague.”

Lillard has advocated for the anti-super team brigade, noting on several occasions that he’d never part take in fleeing Portland by choice and joining forcing for an easier path to the NBA Finals. However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t welcome some fellow All-Star-caliber talent with open arms to join him in Portland.

“If it’s a player that I felt like could help our team, I’d be like, ‘You should come to Portland,'” Lillard said in 2021 on an episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast. “I would run it by them with that, but I’m not about to click up where it’s damn near guaranteed win.”