NBA Reportedly ‘Unlikely’ To Suspend Draymond Green Despite Absurd Stomp

The NBA simply cannot afford to not have Draymond Green serving as the supervillain during the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings’ first-round playoff matchup.

That’s why it looks like he will avoid a suspension for his Game 2 stomp on Kings center Domantas Sabonis’ sternum.

“It is looking unlikely Warriors forward Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis when Sabonis grabbed his leg on Monday night, sources tell (The Athletic and Stadium),” NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted Tuesday.

“Those around the situation expect a fine for Green,” Charania continued. “But that he will be available for Game 3 given the ejection, Flagrant Foul 2 and circumstances around the incident with Sabonis, sources said.”

The situation in which Green was ejected and given a flagrant foul penalty two came when Sabonis grabbed the four-time All-Star’s leg following a play. Green, the level-headed player we all know and love, then stomped on the chest of Sabonis before riling up the crowd at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

You can take a look at the play here.

The play sparked quite a bit of discourse after the fact, with Sabonis condemning Green before the four-time NBA champions excused his actions for what he and teammates called a dirty play by Sabonis.