NFL Draft 2023: Winners, Losers From Unpredictable First Round

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft started with a bang and continued on to become one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

As is always the case, some teams had better nights than others.

The same goes with players, coaches and prognosticators, but we don’t have time for all of that. So with that, here are some of the biggest winners and losers from the first round:

Winner: New England Patriots

The Patriots took who many believed to be the second best cornerback in the draft at No. 17 after trading back three spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers, selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzales. They also happened to do so by making him the third corner off the board. That’s maximizing draft position and need.

They also stuck it to the New York Jets, who seemed to panic and select a 24-year-old edge defender after trade allowed Pittsburgh to jump up and select an offensive tackle.

Winner: Houston Texans

It took two decades, but Houston Texans fans finally have a team with a plan.

Nick Caserio, a former Patriots director of player personnel, has had a rocky start to his stint as general manager of the Texans. On Thursday, he did everything in his power to right the ship, putting together an ultra-aggressive approach and trading up to make back-to-back picks at No. 2 and No. 3. His selections? Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., two of the most decorated players available. There’s no way of knowing if they’ll work out, but they’ll certainly be fun to root for.