NFL Draft 2023: Winners, Losers From Unpredictable First Round

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft started with a bang and continued on to become one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.
As is always the case, some teams had better nights than others.
The same goes with players, coaches and prognosticators, but we don’t have time for all of that. So with that, here are some of the biggest winners and losers from the first round:
Winner: New England Patriots
The Patriots took who many believed to be the second best cornerback in the draft at No. 17 after trading back three spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers, selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzales. They also happened to do so by making him the third corner off the board. That’s maximizing draft position and need.
They also stuck it to the New York Jets, who seemed to panic and select a 24-year-old edge defender after trade allowed Pittsburgh to jump up and select an offensive tackle.
Winner: Houston Texans
It took two decades, but Houston Texans fans finally have a team with a plan.
Nick Caserio, a former Patriots director of player personnel, has had a rocky start to his stint as general manager of the Texans. On Thursday, he did everything in his power to right the ship, putting together an ultra-aggressive approach and trading up to make back-to-back picks at No. 2 and No. 3. His selections? Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., two of the most decorated players available. There’s no way of knowing if they’ll work out, but they’ll certainly be fun to root for.
Winner: Arizona Cardinals
Have a day, former Patriots personnel staff!
Only topped by what Caserio did for the Texans, new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort put together a nice little plan to finagle his team’s position in the top 10. Arizona traded the No. 3 pick (and No. 105) to Houston for No. 12 and No. 33 this year and first- and third-round picks in 2024. The Cardinals then traded No. 12, 33 and 168 to the Detroit Lions to take offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Not only did the Cardinals net a first rounder next season, but got Kyler Murray’s preferred choice this year. Not bad.
Loser: Atlanta Falcons
There is a lot to be said about the fact that Atlanta drafted a running back at No. 9, but that’s not even the worst part about this.
The Falcons ran the ball more than any other team in the NFL in 2022 while ranking top four in yards and yards per carry. So why in the world would they go draft another running back? They have a young quarterback and were one of the worst teams in the trenches on defense last season. Bijan Robinson is going to be a good player, but he won’t impact winning the way an elite defender could have.
Loser: Detroit Lions
The Lions let Jamaal Williams, who scored 17 touchdowns last season, walk in favor of David Montgomery, who they signed to a three-year, $18 million contract. Then they took the second running back off the board with the No. 12 pick, essentially giving up on their second-round running back from three years ago — D’Andre Swift.
Then (!!!) they went and took an off-ball linebacker at No. 18.
That is dumb.
Winner: Philadelphia Eagles
How does Eagles general manager Howie Roseman keep getting away with this?
After selecting both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean out of Georgia in 2022, Philly moved up one spot to select another premium defender from the elite program — Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Oh yeah, then they used their second pick in the first round on his teammate, edge rusher Nolan Smith, who ran a 4.3 second forty-yard dash at 240 pounds. Roseman loves drafting front line defenders in the first round, and got the best and most talented ones this draft had to offer.
Winner: Alabama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide failed to do precisely one thing since Nick Saban took over in 2007.
They’ve won National Championships, produced Heisman winners and put together the most dominant run the sport has ever seen. They never had a No. 1 pick, however. Until now. In drafting QB Bryce Young first, the Carolina Panthers helped Alabama cross that achievement off the ever-growing list.
Loser: Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys were colder than an anemic penguin in their efforts to trade up for a tight end.
Not only was Dallas stifled when trying to move up, but saw the Buffalo Bills jump them to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. That led to a very lengthy wait to make a selection from Jerry Jones and company, before they drafted a defensive tackle who was primarily mocked in the second round.
The 2023 NFL Draft will continue on Friday night from Kansas City. The second and third rounds are expected to begin at 7 p.m. ET.