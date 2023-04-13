NFL Draft Analyst Identifies ‘Ideal’ First Two Picks For Patriots

In a perfect Patriots world, New England will bolster its backfield and beef up its offensive line with its first two picks in this year’s NFL draft.

That’s what one analyst believes, at least.

In an NFL.com column published Wednesday, draft guru Chad Reuter pinpointed the “ideal” first two picks for all 32 teams. For the Patriots, Reuter loves the idea of Bill Belichick and company selecting running back Bijan Robinson at 14th overall and offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 46th pick.

“The Patriots allowed Damien Harris to leave in free agency and are now looking for a true dual-threat in the backfield,” Reuter wrote. “I’m not sure Robinson will be around when New England goes on the clock, but the Texas product is the real deal in terms of a home run hitter with the ball in his hands. Harrison likely won’t be available at No. 46, but the Pats have traded up in the second round in five straight drafts. They could make it six to land a starting tackle.”

Reuter’s analysis came just over a week after a report claimed New England is interested in drafting a “blue chip” running back later this month. Robinson definitely fits that criterion as the best RB in this year’s class, but landing a complement to Rhamondre Stevenson might not be the best use of a pick in the top half of Round 1.

The second pick makes total sense, as offensive tackle arguably is the Patriots’ biggest need going into the draft. In fact, a report earlier in the offseason claimed New England will select an OT at 14 or trade down.