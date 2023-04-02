NFL Insider Floats Potential Post-Patriots Jobs For Bill Belichick

Considering Bill Belichick has been at the helm in New England since 2000, it’s tough to imagine the future Hall of Famer working any NFL job other than Patriots head coach.

But what if Belichick needs to find work in the league after the 2023 season?

It’s probably a distant possibility, as the legendary head coach most likely can have the Patriots gig as long as he wants it. But for the sake of the exercise, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio imagined a scenario where Robert Kraft moves off Belichick after a lousy 2023 season and the latter wants to keep coaching.

Florio, probably correctly, pointed out that an NFL general manager who wants to maintain a good deal of power most likely wouldn’t hire Belichick, who’s had his hand in all Patriots business for years. With this in mind, the PFT founder rattled off a few teams that potentially could be interested in Belichick’s services.

“So who would do it?” Florio wrote. “The Cowboys? The Browns? (He once coached the old Browns, now the Ravens.) The Chargers? The Commanders, under a new owner? The Buccaneers? (The Tom Brady parallels would be awesome.)

“Then there are the Bills. They have quarterback Josh Allen. They have underachieved in recent years. Could the Bills empty out the organization and turn everything over to Belichick?”

Again, the most likely outcome is Belichick finishes his coaching career with the Patriots and waltzes into Canton. But if New England struggles mightily this season, expect more thought exercises like the one Florio conducted.