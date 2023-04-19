NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers Talked To This Team About Trey Lance

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday reported the 49ers have received calls from teams interested in third-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Shortly after Rapoport’s bombshell, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio provided some intel on the group of Lance suitors.

According to Florio, San Francisco spoke with Minnesota about Lance at the late-February NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Vikings went on to restructure Kirk Cousins’ contract shortly before the start of the new league year, but that merely was a measure to gain some salary cap relief for 2023. Cousins will play the upcoming season on an expiring deal, and Minnesota currently does not have an appealing potential successor in house.

Could that void be filled by Lance, who had his sophomore season derailed by a serious ankle injury? It’s tough to project where the 22-year-old could land next, but it’s becoming increasingly easier to see Lance being phased out in the Bay Area. Brock Purdy impressed as a rookie after Lance went down, and had it not been for a significant elbow injury, he might have led the Niners to Super Bowl LVII. Purdy should be the favorite to be San Francisco’s starter this season, even after major elbow surgery.

Arranging a Lance trade could ultimately prove difficult for John Lynch and company, as the 2021 first-rounder hasn’t played much football at a highly competitive level — including college. But if a team, whether it’s the Vikings or another franchise, grows desperate for a young signal-caller with upside, the 49ers might feel inclined to jump at the asset-grab opportunity.