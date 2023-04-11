Packers President Keeps Aaron Rodgers-Jets Trade Details In Dark

Jets fans — and most of the NFL — have grown impatient over ongoing Aaron Rodgers negotiations, but the Packers continue to exercise patience throughout the process.

The four-time NFL MVP announced his intention to play in New York on March 15 on the “Pat McAfee Show.” Rodgers said he would be hands-off and let the sides work things out, but Green Bay doesn’t seem to be in any rush to get a deal done.

There reportedly is a dispute over how a compensatory pick would be paid out and no issue on the Jets’ No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they are expected to keep.

Rodgers is 39 years old, so it’s unknown how long he’ll continue to play. He also needs his own time to figure things out as displayed by his darkness retreat. But he’s still playing at a high level to the point New York is among the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Jets front office has promised fans the Rodgers deal will be completed as soon as possible and have admitted their own anxieties over negotiations. It’s a different story for the Packers front office.

“I can’t really get into that,” president Mark Murphy told reporters Tuesday when asked which team general manager needs to get things going, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I know Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe (Douglas) have been talking.”

When pressed again, Murphy added: “Again, that’s something Brian is working on. I’ve been actively involved. There’s really nothing more to say.”