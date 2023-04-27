Panthers Defenseman Suffered Very Unpleasant Injury Vs. Bruins In Game 5

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour briefly exited Game 5 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Turns out the injury isn’t serious, according to Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, but it still sounds incredibly painful.

“Contusion of the testicular variety,” Maurice told reporters at TD Garden in Boston after Florida’s 4-3 overtime win, which forced a Game 6 on Friday night at FLA Live Arena. “He’s fine.”

Montour, who suffered the undoubtedly unpleasant ailment in the third period while getting tangled up with Bruins forward David Pastrnak, returned to action, so it’s not like his status for Game 6 is in jeopardy. And that’s obviously an encouraging development for the Panthers, seeing as the veteran blueliner has been excellent this season, totaling 16 goals and 57 assists for 73 points during the regular season and a 2-2-4 line through five first-round playoff games.

Can’t imagine the injury tickled, though. And credit to Maurice for describing it in the most distinguished way possible, which David Dwork, who covers the Panthers, points out was a stick tap to former Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Kaiton.

The Bruins hold a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series after Game 5. Puck drop for Game 6 on Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all of the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.