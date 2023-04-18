Patrice Bergeron Update: Bruins Still Hopeful For Game 2 Return

The Bruins got a positive update on Patrice Bergeron, but a return to game action still doesn’t sound imminent.

The Boston captain sat out Game 1 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Florida due to some sort of combination of injury and illness. Bergeron was in the building at some point Monday night and even got a chance to speak with the team. The Bruins’ hope was he’d be good to go for Game 2 on Wednesday night after a series-opening win.

That’s still the hope, but Bergeron is questionable for the second game, B’s coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday. According to Montgomery, Bergeron is feeling better, but he didn’t skate during an optional team workout Tuesday morning.

Bergeron played in the Bruins’ season finale last week at Montreal. He left that game with an upper-body injury, something the team labeled as precautionary. Montgomery also noted Monday an illness had been going through the Bruins’ dressing room.

It’s also not necessarily a huge deal that Bergeron didn’t practice Tuesday. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Sunday that Bergeron will be ready once he’s physically able to go.

“Patrice doesn’t need extra days of practice. If he feels better, he’ll play,” Sweeney told reporters Sunday.