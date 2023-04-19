Patriots Coach Confirms Rumor About Joe Judge’s Role In 2023

FOXBORO, Mass. — Late last month, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Joe Judge will coach Patriots special teams in some capacity next season.
On Tuesday, special teams coordinator Cam Achord confirmed that report.
Judge excelled as a special teams coordinator in New England from 2015 through 2019. Following a disastrous two-year run as head coach of the New York Giants, Judge returned to the Patriots last year to coach quarterbacks and serve as an offensive assistant. The dysfunctional results are well documented.
Achord led New England special teams to another great year in 2020 following Judge’s departure. But the unit has been awful the last two seasons, leading to rumors of Achord’s exit after the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. However, Achord apparently will keep his job in 2023, along with special teams assistant Joe Houston and Troy Brown, who helps out with returners.
Achord believes adding Judge to that mix should help New England get its special teams back up to standard.
“I have to give credit for when I first got into the league,” Achord said Tuesday during the Patriots’ pre-draft media availability. “Joe Judge brought me in. I learned under coach and learned so much from him. Obviously, he’s a great coach, so any time you can add more coaches to help you, influence you and work together, it’s only going to make you better.
“The better coaches you have, the better coach you are. If it’s one of us, two of us, three of us, four of us — Troy is working with returners. The more good coaches you have in the kicking game, the better you’re going to be.”
Judge reportedly also will work as an assistant head coach under Bill Belichick, assisting in a variety of managerial tasks behind the scenes. But on the field, he’ll provide valuable coaching experience to a once-exceptional special teams unit.
“Now, you have more eyes,” Achord said. “It’s not just me watching a play. It’s not just me going over to coach and watching a play or going over to Troy, ‘Hey, what did the returners see on the play,’ or talking to Joe Houston, ‘What did you see?’ Now you have another set of eyes out there so you’re able to cover more. You’ll see at times at practice last year, I’m coaching 11 guys, Joe’s coaching 11 guys, Troy’s coaching returners.
“So, you’re coaching a lot of guys at a time with two eyeballs so there’s going to be something that you’ve got to go back and watch film for. … Now with another set of eyes, you’re able to see a little bit more, which is only going to help us moving forward.”
Judge still is under contract with the Giants and will be paid by New York for the next two years. Achord’s contract status remains unknown.