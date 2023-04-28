Patriots Draft Christian Gonzalez: Watch Corner’s Impressive Highlights

It’s not hard to see why Christian Gonzalez was viewed as one of the best players available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used the 17th overall pick Thursday night — after trading down from 14 overall — to select the Oregon cornerback. Gonzalez, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is a silky-smooth corner with elite speed for the position. Some experts believe he must improve his tackling and ball skills, but Gonzalez nevertheless projects as a legitimate outside cornerback in the NFL.

In fact, he was the fifth-ranked player overall in Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked Gonzalez 10th overall.

Check out the videos below to view some of Gonzalez’s highlights from his stellar 2022 season with the Ducks:

Gonzalez racked up 50 tackles and four interceptions in his junior campaign. He spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the University of Colorado.

The NFL draft will continue Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3. The Patriots are scheduled to make two picks (one in each round) but have more than enough ammo — including four fourth-round picks — to move up the board.

