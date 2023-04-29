Patriots Draft Pick Has Perfect Explanation For Viral Reaction Video

Keion White’s first Patriots controversy lasted all of two minutes.

New England on Friday selected White, an athletic defensive end out of Georgia Tech, with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And if you were watching the draft on NFL Network, you might’ve gotten the impression that White wasn’t thrilled about landing with the Patriots.

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

You see, there’s an obvious and simple explanation for all of this.

Some draft experts projected White to hear his name called during Round 1 on Thursday night. White even attended Day 1 of the draft in Kansas City, expecting to become a first-round pick. So, it probably is fair to assume he’s motivated after sliding into Round 2.

Plus, ESPN’s broadcast offered a more authentic view of White’s reaction to being drafted by the Patriots.

Here?s Keion White?s actual reaction to being drafted by the Patriots pic.twitter.com/PEXALt1xkF — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) April 29, 2023

White spoke with reporters on a conference call shortly after he was drafted. At the end of the call, he seemingly addressed the viral video — without being asked about it.