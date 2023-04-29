Patriots Draft Pick Reveals Timeline For Return From Injury

The New England Patriots’ third-round draft pick likely won’t be on the field when organized team activities begin next month.

Linebacker/safety Marte Mapu, selected 76th overall Friday night, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in February while training for the draft. That injury prevented him from working out at his pro day or in private workouts with teams, and it sounds like it’ll sideline him for a few more months as he begins his NFL career.

Mapu’s layoff should end long before Week 1, however. The Sacramento State product said in his introductory news conference that he expects to be cleared in time for training camp.

“I will be working with the team,” Mapu said. “Right now, it’s feeling good. I’ll be ready by training camp at the latest. We’ll see what that process looks like with the team, but I know I’ll be healthy, and when I’m healthy, I’m ready to go.”

The Patriots faced a similar situation with last year’s third-round selection, Marcus Jones, who was coming off double offseason shoulder surgery. Jones wasn’t full-go until training camp but went on to carve out substantial roles on defense and offense and earned first-team All-Pro honors as a return man.

Head coach Bill Belichick referenced Jones when asked about Mapu’s recovery timeline.

“We’ll know a little bit more when he gets in here and starts working,” Belichick said in a video conference late Friday night. “We’ve had other players — Marcus Jones last year, for example — that wasn’t able to do everything but was ready to participate in training camp. Whether he’s on that schedule, ahead of that schedule, I don’t know. Probably somewhere in that neighborhood.