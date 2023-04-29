As Expected, Patriots Use Late-Round Pick To Draft New Punter

The Patriots entered the 2023 NFL Draft needing a new punter, and in the sixth round, they got one.

New England on Saturday used the 192nd overall pick to select Michigan State product Bryce Baringer, the consensus top punter available in the draft. Baringer is coming off a great season that saw him average 49.0 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots used a fourth-round pick on Maryland kicker Chad Ryland, making them the first team since 2000 to take a kicker and a punter in the same draft.

The Patriots are the 2nd team in the last 30 years to take a kicker and punter in the same draft.



The other to do this was the 2000 Raiders, who drafted K Sebastian Janikowski (1st round) and P Shane Lechler (5th round). pic.twitter.com/wv1ypLExSi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2023

Here’s what NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote about Baringer in a scouting breakdown:

“Power punter able to flip the field with his great, big leg. He’s currently more like a power pitcher who can hit a high number on the radar gun but is unable to control where it goes. He has the talent to kick on the next level but might need to dial it back and kick with better hang-time and short-field touch to truly impress NFL teams.”

The drafting of Baringer arrived nearly two months after New England released punter Jake Bailey. After signing a contract extension last summer, Bailey a first-team All-Pro in 2020, endured an awful season marred by on-field struggles, injuries and, eventually, a suspension.