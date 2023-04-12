Patriots Draft Rumors: Top Tight End Visiting New England

This year’s crop of tight end prospects is viewed as the deepest in recent memory, and one of its headliners is set to meet with the Patriots this week.

Utah’s Dalton Kincaid has a top-30 visit with New England scheduled for Thursday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arguably the best pure receiving tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kincaid garnered comparisons to Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz after catching 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He’s a projected first-round pick and could be the first tight end selected, with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer also in the running for that distinction.

Here’s what we wrote about Kincaid in our rundown of potential Patriots tight end targets:

He led all FBS tight ends in catches and receiving yards per game in 2022 — narrowly topping Mayer in both categories — while forcing 16 missed tackles. He’s remarkably sure-handed, too, with just four dropped passes across 55 collegiate appearances. The knock on Kincaid, as with Kelce, is his blocking ability. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein called him a “liability” in that area. He’s also coming off a back injury that sidelined him for most of the pre-draft process.

Kincaid has since been “cleared to play football with no restrictions,” according to a doctor’s note shared by Schefter.

Dr. Robert Watkins recently sent a letter to NFL teams, fully clearing Utah TE and expected first-round pick Dalton Kincaid from the back injury he suffered last season.



More than 20% of Kincaid’s receptions in 2022 came in one game: a 16-catch, 234-yard, one-touchdown eruption in an October win over USC. He played three seasons at Utah after beginning his college career at FCS San Diego and was a team captain as a senior. The 23-year-old measured in at 6-foot-3 1/2, 246 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and did not participate in drills due to his injury.