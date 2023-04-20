Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Turns Back On Bruins, Roots For Lightning

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski chose Tampa Bay over Boston, but not on the football field this time.

Even with the Boston Bruins facing the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday night, Gronkowski decided to put his support behind the Lightning.

The Lighting posted a video on social media of Gronkowski, who played two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the first nine years of his career with the Patriots, sending a pump-up message to the team.

“What’s up Bolts Nation? It’s Rob Gronkowski and I’m wishing the Bolts luck here in Tampa Bay, baby,” Gronkowski said. “Let’s go. You guys got this. Go Bolts.”

In all likelihood, the Lightning probably asked Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time in June of 2022, to back the club. But Gronkowski cheering on Tampa Bay publicly won’t go over well with those in New England. And it could get really awkward if the Lightning and Bruins meet next round in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Lighting currently are up 1-0 in their opening round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a top-tier forward get suspended Wednesday for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak.