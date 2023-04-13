Patriots’ Josh Uche Describes Mindset Heading Into Contract Year

There wasn’t much that went right for the Patriots during the 2022-23 season, though New England did find itself playing host to an unforeseen breakout.

It was an ugly year for Patriots fans. As the Gillette Stadium faithful were watching their offense slip considerably under an unqualified play caller and arguing about who they’d like to see play quarterback moving forward, third-year linebacker Josh Uche quietly put together a tremendous season.

Uche, who totaled 4.0 sacks across 21 games over his first two seasons, exploded for 11.5 sacks and 56 total quarterback pressures in 2022. His production alongside Pro Bowl rusher Matthew Judon provided a consistent and dangerous pass rush unit throughout the season, setting the pair up for some hefty expectations in 2023. As if expectations to live up to his previous production weren’t enough, Uche is entering a contract year.

That’s just not something he’s concerning himself with, however.

“In college, going to Michigan, I was put in a similar situation,” Uche told Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry on Thursday’s episode of the “Patriots Talk Podcast.” “You had four years to try and fulfill your dreams. That pressure kind of gets put on you as you approach your senior year, and I learned if you treat every year of your career like a contract year you don’t have that stress.

“You don’t have that stress because you’re taking everything seriously, from practice to your sleep to your diet. The rest will handle itself if you control the controllable and take everything serious, treat everything like a contract year, the chips will fall where they may.”

Uche’s breakout came as a result of a small role change, with the Patriots finally relenting and unleashing him in pass-rush scenarios and protecting him on early downs. Though his role is somewhat limited in terms of how much he plays (38% in 2022), another double-digit sack season could lead to a big-time pay day.