Patriots Make Predictable Trade In Analysts NFL Draft Prediction

New England Patriots fans have used draft season to dream about what the team might do with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They might not like the answer, however.

While those in New England are dreaming of a pass catcher like Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers or a cornerstone player on the offensive or defensive line, those who have paid attention over the years know it’s much more likely that they choose to pick their spot and trade back. That’s what they do after all.

The Patriots have traded back out of the first round eight times since Bill Belichick took over in 2000, using those trades to net players like Jerod Mayo, Isaiah Wynn, Dont’a Hightower and Cole Strange.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who attempted to forecast a deal for each team in the first round, sees that happening again. The NFL writer forecasted that the Patriots would trade the No. 14 pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks No. 29 and 40.

Here’s his explanation:

There’s no more harmonious match between a team that prefers to trade down and one that loves to trade up. The Patriots could stay put here if there’s a left tackle they like, but otherwise, they should field calls from teams that want to take a cornerback ahead of the Commanders (No. 16), Steelers (17) and Lions (18). Bill Belichick typically prefers to address corner after Round 1.