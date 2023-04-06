Patriots Mock Draft 4.0: Pats Make Day 2 Trade For Playmaker

Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per carry in 2022 when he played under new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien with the Crimson Tide. He also caught 79 passes over the last two seasons and had just two drops in college. Add in the 4.36-second 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he could be an explosive, receiving-focused complement to Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots drafted six Nick Saban disciples in the last eight drafts and traded up in Round 2 in each of the last five.

Third round, 76th overall: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Neither Mike Gesicki nor Hunter Henry is an overpowering run blocker, so we considered taking a tight end with a clear strength in that area (like Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker, whom we grabbed in the fourth round last week). But the 6-foot-3, 245-pound LaPorta is competitive as a blocker, and he has the potential to be a true weapon in the passing game. He was a run-after-catch fiend at Iowa and showcased his athleticism with an excellent showing at the combine.

His college OC, ex-Patriots assistant Brian Ferentz, told The Athletic that LaPorta is “probably the best” player he’s coached — high praise from a guy who previously worked with George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. He brings strong leadership qualities, too, as a college captain.

Third round, 82nd overall: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Mingo’s collegiate production wasn’t eye-popping (51-861-5 in 13 games last season), but there’s a lot to like when watching the big-bodied wideout on film. He played multiple receiver spots for Ole Miss, can slip defenders and make contested catches, is a threat in run-after-catch scenarios and uses his frame well as a blocker in the run game. Mingo, who turned heads at the Senior Bowl and reportedly has the Patriots on his top-30 visit schedule, also crushed his combine workout, running the 40 in 4.46 seconds at 6-1, 220.

One Day 3 WR target for NFL teams that value size & explosive traits is @OleMissFB WR Jonathan Mingo.



Mingo weighed 220 lbs at Combine, ran 4.46 official, and hit 39.5 VJ & 10-9 BJ.



This is only 1-on-1 rep K-State CB Juju Brents lost in Mobile:#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE?? pic.twitter.com/cXYjjL4OOJ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2023

Fourth round, 107th overall: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Robinson’s 5-foot-11, 191-pound frame and lackluster combine showing could hurt his draft stock, but he offers a lot of the skills New England looks for in its defensive backs. Primarily a deep safety, he also logged more than 250 snaps in the box and more than 150 in the slot last season, his third as a starter.

Robinson is regarded as a strong tackler despite his lack of prototypical size, and he allowed just one touchdown in coverage last season. The Patriots love versatile DBs who can tackle, and Robinson could have a role in their plan to replace Devin McCourty. He attended the Senior Bowl and reportedly has a pre-draft visit scheduled with New England.