Patriots Mock Draft 6.0: Pats Surprise With Top Pick After Day 1 Trade

Myles Murphy – DE, Clemson, No. 98



– extremely good athlete, multiple ways to win

– ideal Spagsian size, play strength

– stand up run defender, plays through his hands

– freakish explosion and closing speed

Second round, 46th overall: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

The Patriots have two talented pass-catching tight ends in Hunter Henry and free agent pickup Mike Gesicki, but neither is much of a people-mover in the run game. Enter Washington, a 6-foot-6 1/2, 264-pound bully of a blocker who also happens to be an elite-level athlete. Players his size shouldn’t be able to move as well as he does. Washington’s raw receiving numbers (28-454-2 in 2022) don’t measure up against some of the other tight ends in this loaded class — partially a result of playing alongside Georgia teammate Brock Bowers, who could be the first tight end drafted next year — but he has potential there, too. He averaged 17.2 yards per reception in college and dropped just two of his 43 targets last season. For the Patriots, he can contribute right away as a blocker while continuing to develop as a pass-catching threat.

Second round, 56th overall: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

New England needs to draft a tackle at some point in this draft, and Bergeron checks a lot of its boxes: 39 collegiate starts, experience at both tackle spots, durable, team captain and Senior Bowl standout. He has some issues in pass protection (five sacks allowed last season) but is considered a strong run blocker. He also could provide extra depth at guard, which some draft analysts view as his ideal NFL position. Fun fact: Bergeron’s hometown of Victoriaville, Quebec, is located about an hour south of where Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron grew up.

Third round, 76th overall: WR Tank Dell, Houston

First things first with Dell: He’s tiny. Tiny. At 5-8, 165, he’s the same height and 10 pounds lighter than his former college teammate, Marcus Jones, who was the smallest player on the Patriots’ roster last season. That alone might cause Bill Belichick to look elsewhere, as he’s never drafted a wideout who’s weighed less than 181 (Tyquan Thornton). But Dell’s separation ability is rare, and he was insanely productive at Houston, catching 199 passes for 2,727 yards and 29 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He also was a team captain and starred at the Senior Bowl — the college all-star game that produces multiple Patriots picks in nearly every draft.

The Patriots drafted several undersized players last year, and they saw how explosive the similarly diminutive Jones could be as an offensive weapon. If they can look past Dell’s obvious height/weight concerns, he’d be a fascinating Day 2 option.

No one touches this guy lol



His tape is littered with plays like these – it got old, I wanted to see him in 1on1s at @seniorbowl and he really blew me away. Tank Dell is a different type of sub 170lb WR

Fourth round, 107th overall: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Savvy, quick and fluid in coverage, Kelly doesn’t always play with the aggressiveness and physicality New England typically looks for in its cornerbacks. But he’s highly experienced as a four-year starter and, at 6 feet, 191 pounds, would add a bit of much-needed size and length to the Patriots’ shorter corner group. His play in Senior Bowl practices earned him Practice Player of the Week honors, as voted on by the receivers he faced. Kelly’s background as a former track star doesn’t translate to blazing straight-line speed on the field, but his explosiveness and acceleration are top-tier, as illustrated by his 91st-percentile broad jump and 89th-percentile 10-yard split.

Fourth round, 117th overall: TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Two tight ends? That’s right. While Washington brings the pain as a blocker, Kuntz is more in the Gesicki mold as a “move” tight end with mismatch potential in the passing game. He’s even taller than Washington at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds and is a true freak athlete, pacing all tight ends at this year’s combine in the vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone and bench press. There’s still rawness in Kuntz’s game, though, and after missing half of his senior season with a knee injury, he’d benefit from a developmental year as a Patriots backup, with an eye toward a 2024 breakout.