People With Patriots Reportedly ‘Stunned’ Bill Belichick Signed This Player

Bill Belichick usually is good for at least one transactional curveball each offseason, and the Patriots head coach apparently threw one on the second day of NFL free agency.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday reported that people around New England were taken aback by Belichick’s decision to re-sign linebacker Mack Wilson. The Patriots re-signed the 25-year-old to a modest one-year deal March 16.

“Probably the most surprising player to return the organization: linebacker Mack Wilson,” Bedard wrote. “Sources around the team were stunned Belichick OK’d that move.”

New England acquired Wilson last offseason in the trade that sent Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns. The Alabama product was supposed to infuse the Patriots linebacking corps with needed speed and playmaking ability.

Although Wilson had some impressive moments during training camp and early in the regular season, he eventually proved to be a total non-factor in New England’s defense. In fact, he didn’t see a single defensive snap over the final five games and was relegated to special teams duty.

The Patriots also re-signed veteran ‘backer Raekwon McMillan and still have Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai under contract. Signings, trades and draft selections obviously still can happen, but at this point, Belichick appears comfortable running it back with the same linebacking group that he had in 2022.