Patriots Reportedly Eyeing Joint Practices With This AFC Rival

The Patriots reportedly are looking to throw it back to 2019 this summer.

New England is considering hitting the road in August for a pair of joint practices with the Titans, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday morning. It would be a repeat of four years ago when the Patriots visited Tennessee for a pair of chippy sessions between the in-conference rivals.

“The NFL doesn’t plan to release the full 2023 schedule until early May, according to NFL executive vice president Peter O?Reilly, but teams are already working behind the scenes on preseason plans,” Reiss wrote. “Word from the NFL annual league meeting is that Belichick and Titans coach Mike Vrabel have been talking about the possibility of joint practices in Nashville, similar to what the teams did in 2019.”

Joint practices have become a staple of Patriots training camp.

Last year, New England hosted the Carolina Panthers for two fight-filled practices in Foxboro before venturing to Las Vegas for a late-summer week with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s unclear whether New England intends to conduct joint practices with multiple teams this summer as well.

The Patriots recently announced their tentative offseason schedule, with voluntary practices beginning in late May and mandatory minicamp starting in mid-June. Training camp typically opens during the final week of July.