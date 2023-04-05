Patriots Rumors: How Bill Belichick Reacted To Mac Jones Trade Report

Are the Patriots really looking to trade Mac Jones? Bill Belichick apparently has given his answer.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday reported Belichick has shopped the 24-year-old quarterback in trade talks with multiple teams this offseason. Florio also offered additional details on the rumored tension between Belichick and Jones.

Hours after the report hit, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran offered insight into Belichick’s reaction to the speculation.

“What I’d wonder is, how will the Patriots respond to this?” Curran said during Tuesday night’s “Early Edition” episode. “Bill Belichick, I understand, had no official comment today. Says it’s not true.”

"Obviously, something happened."@tomecurran @PhilAPerry and @JumboHart discuss reports from Mike Florio that Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason pic.twitter.com/0RbqkpkDG0 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 4, 2023

It would’ve been stunning if Belichick did anything other than deny the rumor. Nevertheless, his reported reaction is worth pointing out.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels refuted Florio’s report while citing multiple league sources. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald did the same.