Pavel Zacha’s Career Season With Bruins Makes These Tweets Age Terribly

When the Devils traded Pavel Zacha to the Boston Bruins for Erik Haula, many New Jersey fans were happy to see him go.

It wasn’t even the fact they were happy to be acquiring Haula, it was more focused on Zacha not being part of the Devils anymore.

Zacha never quite hit his ceiling in New Jersey, notching a career-high 36 points during the 2021-22 season and never hitting the 20-goal mark left fans frustrated at his production.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was confident Zacha would be a much better play in Boston, and Zacha echoed those sentiments throughout training camp.

“Well, we certainly hope (he can improve offensively),” Sweeney said during an August press conference. “You play with better players, you know, and opportunity-wise, hopefully you can take advantage of that.”

To say Zacha took advantage of who he was playing with — Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand etc. — would be a massive understatement. He became a staple on the second line and, once the team was fully healthy, became part of the “Czech Line” with Pastrnak and Krejci.

He amassed 21 goals and 36 assists this season — both a career-high — and now he’s preparing for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Maybe all he needed was a change of scenery. Whatever it was, Zacha thrived in his first regular season in Black and Gold.