Pitcher Rips Padres ‘Cheater’ Fernando Tatis Jr. In Since-Deleted Tweet

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is in the process of paying his debt to Major League Baseball, following his 80-game suspension last season, which triggered some heated backlash in the minor leagues.

Tatis made his second rehab appearance with the El Paso Chihuahuas — San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate — on Wednesday night. And the 24-year-old didn’t take too long in making his All-Star presence felt, launching a moon shot home run to deep left field against San Francisco Giants minor league pitcher Kade McClure.

But McClure, who hasn’t made a big league appearance since initially signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2017, took exception to Tatis, who made a celebratory hop when rounding third base, which was greeted with a sea of boos from the crowd.

McClure, 27, blasted Tatis on Twitter and reminded everyone of his 80-game performance-enhancing suspension in the process.

“Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during steroid suspension,” McClure wrote in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday night, according to ESPN.

Tatis was already in the process of a four-month-long absence to begin the 2022 campaign, recovering from a wrist injury before MLB busted him on Aug. 12 for testing positive for Clostebol, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid.