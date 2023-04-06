Pitcher Rips Padres ‘Cheater’ Fernando Tatis Jr. In Since-Deleted Tweet

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is in the process of paying his debt to Major League Baseball, following his 80-game suspension last season, which triggered some heated backlash in the minor leagues.
Tatis made his second rehab appearance with the El Paso Chihuahuas — San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate — on Wednesday night. And the 24-year-old didn’t take too long in making his All-Star presence felt, launching a moon shot home run to deep left field against San Francisco Giants minor league pitcher Kade McClure.
But McClure, who hasn’t made a big league appearance since initially signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2017, took exception to Tatis, who made a celebratory hop when rounding third base, which was greeted with a sea of boos from the crowd.
McClure, 27, blasted Tatis on Twitter and reminded everyone of his 80-game performance-enhancing suspension in the process.
“Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during steroid suspension,” McClure wrote in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday night, according to ESPN.
Tatis was already in the process of a four-month-long absence to begin the 2022 campaign, recovering from a wrist injury before MLB busted him on Aug. 12 for testing positive for Clostebol, a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid.
But despite whatever bail-out excuses Tatis’ father presented to dodge accountability on his son’s behalf, it would appear as those an existing feeling of animosity is beginning to present itself. This reaction will likely follow Tatis throughout the season, as baseball fans are far too familiar with the game’s never-ending battle with PED busts alike.
For now, Tatis will continue his comeback tour in San Diego’s farm system.
During spring training with San Diego, Tatis slashed .273/.340/.432 with two home runs and seven RBIs through 44 at-bats.
Tatis is eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20.