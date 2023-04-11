Play Predict The Game During Bruins-Capitals To Win Signed Brad Marchand Winter Classic Jersey

The Bruins play their regular-season home finale Tuesday, but there’s still a chance to win a great prize.

Boston is set to go up against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. The final game of the 2022-23 NHL season for the Black and Gold will be Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Capitals-Bruins can play for the opportunity to win a signed Brad Marchand jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.”

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Capitals broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning. Each time you play, you will be entered for a chance to win the ultimate TV upgrade.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final buzzer. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Capitals and also play “Predict The Game” online using NESN 360.

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on 10/20/22. Contest participants automatically entered into Grand Prize Drawing at the end of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins season. 

