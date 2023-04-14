Projecting Roles For Patriots’ Eight Veteran Offseason Additions

We’re now one month into NFL free agency, and the New England Patriots have added a total of eight players to their 90-man roster — six on offense, one on defense and one on special teams.

How will those newcomers fit in? That’s hard to say with certainty with the 2023 NFL Draft still to come. But here is the role we see each free agent signee filling this season:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Patriots let Jakobi Meyers, their top receiver for the past three seasons, walk in free agency and replaced him with Smith-Schuster. The former Steeler and Chief should play a similar role to Meyers while, New England hopes, offering more upside and explosiveness, especially in run-after-catch situations. Smith-Schuster lined up out wide on more than half of his snaps for Kansas City last season but mainly played in the slot during his time with Pittsburgh.

Projected role: top slot receiver

TE Mike Gesicki

Bill Belichick typically favors well-rounded tight ends who can both catch passes and block effectively. That’s not Gesicki. He’s essentially, as Belichick has described him in the past, “a big receiver” with minimal blocking skills but the ability to create mismatches in the passing game with his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame. Expect offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who recruited Gesicki at Penn State, to deploy him primarily in the slot or out wide, with Hunter Henry and a potential draft pick handling more of the in-line work. We could see similarities to the way O’Brien used Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez together in 2011, with Gesicki playing the Hernandez role.

Projected role: “move” tight end

OT Riley Reiff

Reiff is 34 years old and hasn’t played a full season since 2015, but with 149 career starts on his record, he’ll bring some much-needed experience and short-term stability to the Patriots’ tackle group. He and Trent Brown will enter spring practice as the projected starters, though it’s unclear which side each will play, as both have seen extensive action at left and right tackle.